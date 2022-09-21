The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.

129 total modern-era nominees have been announced.

The number will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November, then down to 15 finalists in January, before the 2023 class is decided (between 4 to 8 members) during Super Bowl week.

A total of 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players make up this year's list.

Former members of the New Orleans Saints, and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have nominees in all three units.

