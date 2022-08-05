Many college basketball programs take summer tours, seeing various parts of the world and playing basketball against teams in different countries.

Every four years, programs are allowed to take a foreign tour, playing exhibition games against foreign teams from the country and getting 10 additional practices.

For example, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball will be in Puerto Rico next week, playing three games in six days.

Auburn men's basketball is currently in Israel on a summer tour, playing games, practicing, and touring the country.

One of the destinations for the Tigers was the Dead Sea.

When visiting the Dead Sea, it's important not to fart while in the water.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl learned that lesson in the past.

Due to the amount salt in the Dead Sea (34% salinity), orifices will burn, especially if opened.

It's worth noting you shouldn't pee in the Dead Sea either.

In regards to coach Pearl's flatulence warning, it appears Auburn Director of Basketball Communications Marlene Navor didn't heed it.

And this concludes today's lesson on withholding farts while floating in the Dead Sea.

