Surprise, surprise. The No. 18 Auburn Tigers got stomped yesterday by the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs 34-10 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Crimson Tide fans can take some solace in the fact that the Tigers also went down, so their fans can't give them near as much hell for the loss.

Auburn looked to be off to a good start with a quick drive down the field, heading immediately into the red-zone against a Georgia defense that has only allowed three touchdowns. Then, the Georgia defense decided to wake up and the Tigers had to settle for a field goal, the only points they would score until the third quarter.

This game was practically all Georgia as "The Mailman" Stetson Bennett, Georgia's backup QB, put on quite a show with his arm. He completed 14 passes in 21 attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. One of these touchdown passes was mailed 60 yards to wide receiver Ladd McConkey halfway through the third quarter.

Georgia running back Zamir White ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns in 18 carries for the Bulldogs as they totaled 201 rushing yards. This balance of run and pass allowed Georgia to keep their offense rolling throughout all four quarters at Auburn.

Auburn's quarterback Bo Nix completed 21 passes in 38 attempts for 217 yards and running back Tank Bigsby had 10 carries for only 28 yards and one touchdown. Georgia's defense was pretty dominant against these two and the rest of Auburn's offense allowing only 46 total rushing yards and Auburn to convert only 5-of-18 third downs.

The loss of safety Smoke Monday on a targeting call against Bennett in the second quarter was a huge hit for the Auburn defense as he is a key part of their secondary. Georgia was allowed to utilize their tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington more in the passing game with the absence of Monday.

Georgia continued to look dominant as Auburn took a tough loss at home, but Georgia now takes on the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday in Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA, probably their toughest opponent yet the season. The Auburn Tigers will head to Fayetteville and take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are coming off a tough loss to Ole Miss and will look to rebound at home.

