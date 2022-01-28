Baton Rouge Shows Support for The Cincinnati Bengals [PHOTO]

Baton Rouge is behind the Bengals.

A photo has surfaced on social media that shows billboards in Baton Rouge supporting the Cincinnati Bengals.

By now you know that former LSU Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase both play for the Bengals and they will be playing this Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

Burrow and Chase were both part of the National Championship team at LSU IN 2019 and now Baton Rouge is showing its support for the two as they go into the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you're wondering, yes there are some former LSU Tigers on the opposing team, the Cheifs, but Baton Rouge seems to be behind the Bengals. Maybe it's a Tiger thing.

Some former LSU Tigers on the current Kansas City Chiefs roster include Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

Perhaps there are billboards throughout the city supporting the Chiefs, but we have yet to see any photo surface on social media signifying such.

Paula Wright Facebook Paula Wright Facebook loading...

As you may expect, many Bengals fans are appreciative of the support coming from Baton Rouge as this above photo has made its way to those around Cincinnati.

Facebook Facebook loading...