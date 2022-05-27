Bullpen Breakdown: Aggies Annihilate Alabama In SEC Tournament

The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 12-8, the Tide's first loss of the tournament.

"Texas A&M was a really good offensive team, I think in league numbers. They're the best offensive team in the league in the league games and we just gave away too many freebies," said Alabama baseball head coach Brad Bohannon.

LHP Grayson Hitt started on the mound for the Crimson Tide.

Sloppy ball from the Aggies is what got Alabama on the board from the get-go. In the bottom of the first inning, right fielder Andrew Pinckney reached third base on a throwing error during what should have been a double play. Third baseman Zane Denton hit a sacrifice fly into center field to send Pinckney home and give Alabama the one-run lead.

Texas A&M got that run back in the top of the second inning after two hits (a single and double), and a sacrifice fly by Aggies left fielder Brett Minnich to knot up the ballgame at one run apiece.

However, the Tide had a hat trick of hits and runs, plus a couple of Aggies errors to jump out in front in the bottom of the second inning. Left fielder Tommy Seidl and shortstop Jim Jarvis both got on base with one-out singles, then center fielder Caden Rose hits a bases-clearing triple. Pinckney finished off the scoring in the inning after reaching on a fielder's choice that brought home Rose.

Alabama found more run support in the bottom of the fourth inning, seeing huge hits from Rose, Pinckney, and catcher Dominic Tamez. All the hits were singles, but Alabama's fast feet scored the team two more runs to extend the lead by five.

Texas A&M had a monster three-innings, scoring ten runs from the fifth-seventh. Starting with a three-run bomb given up by Hitt, he finished his night with 4.2 innings pitched, four hits, four earned runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

Alabama didn't help the cause, hitting multiple batters, seven hits, and blowing through its bullpen, each more disastrous than the next. Four relief pitchers had to come in to attempt to stop anything.

However, Alabama fought until the end. Second baseman Bryce Eblin hit a clutch two-run double to cut the deficit back down to three, but that is all the team could get rolling.

A&M would get one more score on the board to seal the victory.

"We got a really good team and you know the other team they got they got really good pitching. So you're in sec You got a score we can. So we scored early. We scored a couple of ways today, but it wasn't enough time," said Alabama center fielder Caden Rose.

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will take on the Florida Gators in a win-or-go-home situation. First pitch is set for 9:30 a.m. CST on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala. Coverage will be aired on Tide 100.9, and the Tide 100.9 app.