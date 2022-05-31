Coach Deggs on Emotional Wins, Family, Faith, College Station Regional, & Much More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball will depart for College Station tomorrow, preparing for the NCAA Regionals.

Scheduled to face off against TCU this Friday night at 7:00, the team has had 57 games to prepare for the postseason.

Louisiana head baseball coach Matt Deggs recorded an interview with me on Monday afternoon, opening up the emotional win in the Sun Belt championship, the faith/family/baseball connection, College Station Regional, his return to College Station where he spent 5 years as an assistant coach, Will Veillon, Tony Robichaux, and much more.

If you missed the interview, you can listen here.

The Best Robe-isms

Remembering The 2014 Ragin' Cajun Baseball Team

29 Pro Athletes From the Lafayette Area