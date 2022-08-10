Drew Brees Backed Burger Spot Expanding into Lafayette and Beyond after Success in Baton Rouge

A Louisiana sports legend and his team of experienced restaurant entrepreneurs are reportedly planning to take up residence in Lafayette as "Smalls Sliders" expands further across the state and country. Check out how Drew Brees' next project in the "Hub-City" may bring about the bite-sized burger cravings-cure you didn't know you needed.

Back in 2019, we began hearing about the former Saints QB taking on a new business endeavor that involved bite-sized burgers.

Now, after starting out near LSU's campus in Baton Rouge and adding locations across the state, "Smalls Sliders" is set to soon begin operating in Lafayette. The franchise doesn't plan on stopping there either...

Where will Drew Brees' burger place in Lafayette be located?

Developing Lafayette says that the location in Louisiana's "Hub-City" is planned for the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development, close to Costco. This is reportedly just between Kaliste Saloom and Verot School Road, so the location would certainly be in a bustling part of town.

With the help of Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar founder Brandon Landry, Brees and his team are bringing their selection of bite-sized burgers into a burger-loving city. Lafayette has plenty of amazing burger spots, but we haven't really seen a restaurant go all-in on sliders the way "Small's Sliders" has.

While it is unclear when exactly the Lafayette location will open, I am sure Saints fans will frequently slide through in hopes of getting a "hello" from the legend himself.

