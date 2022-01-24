Eli Apple Disrespects Saints Fans On Twitter & Starts Beef With The Fandom

The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs was spectacular. One team that was fun to watch was the Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow. Cincinnati is moving on to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Well during the Chiefs divisional-round game Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had some choice words for Saints fans.

Apple former Saints cornerback went on a Twitter rant bashing the Saints and their fans. It started off with him discussing what fan base he disliked more the Giants or the Saints.

He went on to say the Bengals fan base is the most loyal and knowledgeable. As well as retweet a comment hating on the Saints.

Saints fans then started to chime in about how they are happy he isn't on our team and he fired back both about the Saints and Jameis Winston.

But he wasn't finished with the Saints fans and New Orleans. Apple then proceeds to laugh at Taysom Hill and then calls New Orleans the smelliest and dirtiest city in America that has horrible food.

Eli Apple took it too far. New Orleans food is some of the best in the country and yes the city may be smelly but it's a beautiful city full of amazing culture. To me, Eli is salty that his time in New Orleans wasn't the best because his results were poor on the field and fans let him know about it. And fans didn't hold back on Apple Sunday night. They let him hear it after his Twitter rant.

Saints Fans Response To Eli Apple

This puts Saints fans and all of Louisiana in a weird predicament. The reason being is that Lousiana was pulling for Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase in the playoffs with the Saints out of the race. Well now with Eli Apple's comments is that still the case? I personally don't think this will have any effect on who Saints fans cheer for. However, I do think Eli Apple will now be one of the most hated players when he comes to New Orleans. And just to let you know the Saints play the Bengals at home next year and if Apple is still on the team that will be very interesting.