Tiger Woods, once the greatest golfer on the planet, is still the biggest name in the sport.

As the Saudi funded LIV Golf tour continues to draw headlines for adding some of the biggest names in golf to its tour, Woods was the biggest fish they sought to catch.

Three quarters of a billion dollars.

Holy. Cow.

While the LIV tour has acquired players such as Dustin Johnston, Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson to name a few, several of the biggest names in golf have denounced the LIV tour based on where its funding is coming from.

Four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy has been one of the biggest critics of LIV, as has Woods, stating the players who defected the PGA for LIV's payday turned their backs on the very thing that allowed them to get to their position in the sport.

Social media's reaction to Woods reported offer from LIV is noteworthy.

Woods already has plenty of financial security, but so do the majority of the golfers who joined the LIV tour.

Turning down $800 million to play golf isn't something many people would do, regardless of how much money they may already have.

