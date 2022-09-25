If you happened to stumble upon David Beckham's wallet, what would you do?

Beckham was an amazing soccer player as he attained great success even at a young age. According to brittanica.com, he led an English youth squad to a national championship as a teenager. Throughout his career, Beckham played all over the world in professional leagues in Europe and North America. While playing for the English national team, he ended up playing the most international games of any non-goalkeeper in his country's history - 115.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals David Beckham and "Posh Spice," Getty Images loading...

Beckham is also married to "Posh Spice" of the world-famous Spice Girls. As a power couple, they are fashion icons.

Beckham is a very wealthy man. The former soccer star from England is worth $450 million and has an average salary of $50 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. So, you can imagine how much money might be in his wallet.

Well, one day the great Shaquille O'Neal, who is worth $400 million and has an annual salary of $60 million, came upon Beckham's wallet. Shaq, who was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, tells the hilarious story about how he tried to play a prank on Beckham once he found his wallet then messed with Beckham about what he found in the wallet.

Could you imagine getting a call like that from Shaq!?

Now, what if Shaq found the missing wallet of a normal, everyday person like you or me? With how generous he is with his money, it wouldn't surprise me one bit if he put more money into the missing wallet just to be a blessing.

