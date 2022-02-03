After the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, several former LSU Tiger teammates came together.

One reunion that caught everyone's attention was when Ja'Marr Chase and Clyde Edwards-Helaire came together at mid-field.

The two young men played together on the LSU National Championship team in 2019 and their friendship has never gone away.

As the two former Tigers came together, you could see that Chase was emotional and that is when Edwards-Helair stepped in with some motivational words.

It could be heard in their conversation after the game that he told Chase, "You're gonna be the greatest receiver to ever do this, go get you a ring."

The Cincinnati Bengals, who are led by LSU former quarterback Joe Burrow, will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on February 13th.

Super Bowl LVI airs live on NBC.