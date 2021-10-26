High School Football Playoff Scores – Round Three
Round 3 of the playoffs is here.
Ten schools located in and around the Acadiana area remain alive in their quest for a state championship.
Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.
Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.
Here's what we've got for round two of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2021.
Class 5A
7 Acadiana at 18 Parkway (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Class 4A
5 Westgate at 4 Northwood Shreve.
7 Cecilia at 2 Neville
Class 3A
20 West Feliciana at 5 Church Point
6 Lutcher at 3 St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)
7 Union Parish at 2 Abbeville
Class 2A
7 Jonesboro-Hodge at 15 Franklin
Class 1A
1 Logansport at 9 Basile
Private School - Semifinals
Division II
5 St. Thomas More at 1 E.D. White
Division III
5 Isadore Newman at 1 Lafayette Christian
3 St. Charles Catholic at 2 Notre Dame