High School Football Playoff Scores – Round Three

Round 3 of the playoffs is here.

Ten schools located in and around the Acadiana area remain alive in their quest for a state championship.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round two of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2021.

Class 5A

7 Acadiana at 18 Parkway (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Class 4A

5 Westgate at 4 Northwood Shreve.

7 Cecilia at 2 Neville

Class 3A

20 West Feliciana at 5 Church Point

6 Lutcher at 3 St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)

7 Union Parish at 2 Abbeville

Class 2A

7 Jonesboro-Hodge at 15 Franklin

Class 1A

1 Logansport at 9 Basile

Private School - Semifinals

Division II

5 St. Thomas More at 1 E.D. White

Division III

5 Isadore Newman at 1 Lafayette Christian

3 St. Charles Catholic at 2 Notre Dame

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.