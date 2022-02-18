The salaries of the highest-paid athletes and coaches are well known.

Fans often debate whether a player or coach is worth what the team is paying, salary cap implications, and tax brackets.

But what about those who broadcast and commentate on sports?

While it's not comparable to the highest-paid athletes in the world, it's considerably more than the average player and coach's salary in any of the 4 major American sports.

Here is a rundown of the 10 highest paid American Sportscasters, according to Audacy and celebritynetworth.com.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

