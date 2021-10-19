Jacksonville Jaguars Player Had To Unexpectedly Deliver Newborn In Family Living Room

Reports from NFL insiders are saying that defensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawaune Smoot, had to deliver his newborn child in the living room of his home after his wife collapsed on the way out of the door to the hospital.

With just a few months left in the year 2021, add Dawaune Smoot to the ballot for 'Dad of the Year'.

Sam Greenwood

After finding their first win of the season in London this past weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars headed home with something to build off of. However, Smoot probably did not expect to be playing a new role just a few days after he helped his team secure a victory.

From @bigsmoot_94 on Instagram, he and his wife have been together for over a decade. But when they celebrated their anniversary back in February, they had no idea the adventure the Fall would bring.

See the report from @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.

According to Schefter's report, Smoot and his wife Aumari were headed out of the door to the hospital when she collapsed to the floor. While Smoot is used to delivering on the gridiron, he had no choice but to change the gameplay and deliver his family's new baby in their own living room.

Thankfully, Ahlani Moon Smoot was born around 4 a.m. and both her and Aumari are doing well after the unexpected home-delivery. While Smoot has had to deal with the pressure of performing on sports' biggest stage, this performance may go down as his all-time greatest showing.

Sam Greenwood

Congratulations to the Smoot family and I wish the best for both Aumari and Ahlani Moon.