Jameis Winston Addressed His Absence At Practice And Says He Plans On Playing Come Sunday

The injury report for the Saints has been lengthy and critical the past few weeks with big names such as Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Jameis Winston. Winston has had his name list on almost every injury report since the week one victory over Atlanta. This week was certainly no different as the Saints took the field today for their first practice in London without their starting signal caller.

With Winston’s name on the injury report and with the team on the field today, fans were beginning to doubt if he was going to be able to play for the team’s week 4 matchup against the Vikings in London. That doubt was quickly put down after Winston spoke to the media about his plans for this week’s game.

Winston has been dealing with a number of injuries. It came out just hours before the Saints’ week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay, that Winston was dealing with four back fractures. While the team doctors all agreed that Winston was not at risk of further injuring himself, the veteran quarterback was still in quite a bit of pain. Winston spoke to the media after practice today and explained what his injury process has been like over the past few weeks.

After the reports came out that Winston does plan on starting Sunday, there were some mixed reactions from fans. On one hand, fans believe in their quarterback and think that he is their best chance to win games. If Winston is confident that he is healthy enough to play, then they support him.

On the other hand, some fans are afraid that Winston hasn’t had the proper healing from his injuries. They wouldn’t mind having their quarterback sit out a few games if it means he can get back to 100%.

It is worth noting the hill has been getting an extended number of snaps at the quarterback position, more than usual. This means that the team could be bracing for Hill to take that role of that second-string quarterback position if the team needs to go with Andy Dalton as the starter.

While Winston says he is good to go for Sunday’s game, it is ultimately up to the coaching staff on what is best for his health moving forward. How do you guys feel about Winston’s decision to practice and play this week instead of resting up?

