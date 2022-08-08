Jameis Winston Leaves Training Camp Practice with Injury

Many football pundits will tell you the most important part of training camp is getting prepared for the upcoming season.

Fans will tell you it's for their favorite team to get out of camp healthy.

Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints and their fanbase, Winston left practice today with an injury.

What is the medical definition of "tweaked"?

If I go into my doctor's office today and ask him what a tweaked foot is, he would probably have a lot of follow-up questions.

The truth is, head coach Dennis Allen can't specify the injury as he hadn't spoken to any trainers at the time he was meeting with the media.

Fortunately, Winston's injury didn't require on-field attention.

Winston is returning this season from a significant ACL and MCL tear he suffered last Halloween in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Primed to be the starting quarterback for an improved Saints offense, Winston needs every rep he can get at this point.

Hopefully, the "tweak" isn't anything signiciant.

