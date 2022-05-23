Jimbo Fisher Doubles Down in Defense, “I Know the Truth”

In a fiery interview with KSAT in San Antonio, Jimbo Fisher once more defended Texas A&M and his recruiting strategies, continuing to carry on the seemingly one-sided dispute between himself and Nick Saban.

Saban's comments last Wednesday night at an event in Birmingham previewing The World Games set the world of college football ablaze, and none reacted more violently than Fisher.

At an emergency press conference the morning immediately after Saban's comments, Fisher laid into Saban, calling the respected coach a "narcissist" and claiming he, "thinks he's god."

Now, given the chance to double down on previous statements with KSAT in San Antonio, Fisher did exactly that.

Speaking to the alleged NIL deals given to players the Aggies recruited this year, Fisher said, "Of eleven guys we have in place that came early, one guy has an NIL deal," the Aggie coach continued, "So al these stories you're hearing are complete lies (...) I went and checked with our compliance people."

The former Saban assistant continued, growing more upset as the interview went on, "Nobody wants the truth," Fisher said to the reporter, "You want a story and a click and a hit."

While it's unlikely that Saban will make another public comment in regards to the situation, Fisher reiterated once more that he has not spoken with the coach and that he did not pay any attention to Saban's recent apology.

Since the Aggies entrance to the SEC, the rivalry between A&M and Alabama has grown with each passing season, and with now more fuel than ever, the matchup between both teams on October 8 will be one for the ages.

The first part of Fisher's full interview with KSAT in San Antonio can be found here.

