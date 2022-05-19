College football has a Jerry Springer type feud boiling in the SEC.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words in his response to Alabama head coach Nick Saban's statement that Texas A&M had the #1 recruiting class because they paid for all their players.

If you need a quick recap, Saban went on a lengthy rant about the state of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness).

Needless to say, Fisher was not happy.

He called a 10am press conference today, unloading on Saban, a man he has called a friend in the past. The two worked together at LSU from 2000 to 2004 when Saban was head coach and Fisher served as the offensive coordinator.

To be fair, Texas A&M and Alabama football fighting over who is following the rules or breaking the rules to get an advantage feels like Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong bickering.

But with that being said, it's a lot more entertaining.

Here is a rundown of Fisher's biggest quotes about his old friend Saban.

Fisher's comments left many in the sporting world aghast. So much so, he managed to do something to Lane Kiffin no one has ever been able to.

Fisher basically cut a wrestling promo on Saban.

Will Nick respond? Stay tuned.

Here is Fisher's entire press conference, which feels deeply personal. Fast forward to the 9:30 mark of the video for Fisher's entrance.

