Joe Burrow Says State Police Tried to Arrest LSU Players in Locker Room After National Championship Win

In a recent interview, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that Louisiana State Police tried to arrest LSU players in the locker room at the Superdome after the team had just won the National Championship.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On January 13, 2020, at what was then called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25 to win the 2019 National Championship.

The National Championship LSU Tigers team is considered by many to be the best college football team ever assembled.

Be that as it may, apparently the Louisiana State Police weren't impressed and attempted to arrest several LSU players in the locker room after the game according to former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

In a recent interview with Full Send Podcast, Joe Burrow talked about his Super Bowl loss, Tom Brady, pre-game fashion, and more.

Then, at the 1:02:45 mark, Burrow talks about winning the National Championship and then casually throws in that after the win at the Superdome police began trying to arrest LSU players in the locker room.

Were police looking to arrest the players who took money from Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline after the win?

Nope.

According to Burrow, police began trying to arrest LSU players for smoking victory cigars in the locker room.

Joe Burrow Full Send Podcast Interview YouTube Via Full Send Podcast

From Joe Burrow via Brobible.com -

"We were gonna smoke all the cigars in the locker room. And we started smoking them and the cops come in because I guess you’re not allowed to smoke inside or whatever.

They started trying to arrest people in the locker room after we won the national title. We’re like, ‘What’s going? C’mon.’ This was in Louisiana. We played in New Orleans for the national title. They were trying to arrest us."

That wasn't the only drama surrounding the National Championship game. You'll probably remember that an arrest warrant was issued for Odell Beckham Jr. for smacking a police officer on the behind.

Below is the full interview from Full Send Podcast.

(The interview contains some foul language)