Professional athletes are different.

Aside from making large amounts of money by excelling at a game, oftentimes, it's the mental aspect of competing at a professional sport that sets them apart. How they get into the right mental state of mind can differ.

Having said that, you don't have to be a professional athlete to have a pregame ritual.

Whether it's before a night on the town, a rec league game, going into work, a job interview, a workout, or any other facet of life, we all need something to give us an extra pep in our step sometimes.

For many, it's music. The right tune can get you in the right state of mind.

For Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, it's watching gorillas fight to the death.

If that's what works for Towns, more power to him.

Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

