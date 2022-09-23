Kayshon Boutte is a dad.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday that the star wide receiver would miss this week's game against New Mexico to be with his family and now we have a photo of Boutte and his son.

The star player from LSU did post a photo of himself and his son on Instagram and many are wishing him and his girlfriend the best as they welcome their child.

Check out this photo of Boutte with his girlfriend prior to her giving birth, and a photo of him then holding his son while still in the hospital.

We would like to congratulate Kayshon and his girlfriend on their newborn and we wish them the best.

