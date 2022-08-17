Lane Kiffin Found the New Ole Miss Punter at a Frat House

Lane Kiffin isn't new to making headlines with both controversial and innovative moves. His latest decision is probably the most Lane Kiffin thing he's done yet. Kiffin found his new punter at frat row.

Charlie Pollock is the new punter and he does have experience. Pollock is a transfer from Nevada; however, this is his first time playing since 2020. Also, he was highly ranked coming out of high school as the 13th-ranked punter. So even though he hailed from frat row the kid has talent.

I got to give it to Lane, he isn't afraid of taking a chance. Even though this opportunity is for someone highly skilled, it makes for a great story!