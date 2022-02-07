Lafayette Soccer Standout Selected to U.S. Rush National Team

Down in south Louisiana, we take our sports as seriously as our food.

Some of the best athletes in the world come from Cajun country.

It's no surprise when a local athlete is recognized on a big stage, but it's always impressive.

Kate Guillory, a freshman midfielder for the St. Thomas More Cougars, has been selected to the Rush U.S. National Soccer team.

Rush Select teams are comprised of the best Rush players from across the country.

Guillory is one of only sixteen girls from across the United States to earn a spot on the roster.

The team will be traveling to Arizona on February 16th to compete in a National Tournament.

With her selection to the Rush National Team, Guillory will not only face off against some of the best soccer players in her age bracket around the U.S. but also from around the world.

Her team is scheduled for an International appearance in Valencia, Spain, to compete against the world's best teenagers in the sport of women's soccer.

Guillory will be playing tomorrow night at STM, as the Cougars play host to Ben Franklin in the 2nd round of the state championship tournament.

