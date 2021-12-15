Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Early Signing Class

Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 Louisiana Signing Class, the first under new head coach Michael Desormeaux.

As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.

Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.

Bryant Williams

***Offensive Tackle

6'7/315 lbs

Grand Lake HS/Lake Charles LA

Kailep Edwards

***Linebacker

6'0/221 lbs

West St. John HS/Wallace, Louisiana

Zeon Chriss

***Quarterback

6'1/195 lbs

Madison Prep Academy/Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Damon Youngblood

***Safety

5'10/180 lbs

McKinney HS/McKenny, Texas

Lonzell Dubhouse

***Cornerback

6'0/175 lbs

Neville HS/Monroe, Louisiana

Marcus Wiser

Defensive Lineman

6'2/295 lbs

Kilgore JUCO/Corpus Christi, Texas

Jaydon Johnson

***Wide Receiver

6'0/175 lbs

Fort Bend Marshall HS/Missouri City, Texas

Terrance Carter

***Tight End

6'3/240 lbs

Harker Heights HS/Harker Heights, Texas

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs