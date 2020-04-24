LSU DB Grant Delpit Drafted 44 Overall by the Cleveland Browns

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Grant Delpit was a bonafide leader at LSU and that will play well at the next level as the Cleveland Browns have drafted the Tiger safety in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Delpit was incredible in 2018 as a sophomore setting career marks in tackles (74), tackles for loss (9.5), sacks (5), INT (5), and passes defended (9).

In 2019, statistically, he took a step back as he dealt with an ankle injury which affected his tackling ability which has been nit-picked throughout the draft process.

However, the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner will fit great with the Browns.