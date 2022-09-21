Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow Deletes Social Media Following Cincinnati’s Winless Start

After appearing in the Super Bowl during his first full season as an NFL quarterback, former National Champion Joe Burrow is choosing to block out all of the outside noise as Cincinnati is off to a rough (0-2) start to the season. The QB has apparently deleted his social media in an effort to ignore the outside noise.

Former LSU Tigers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has had a rollercoaster of a football career so far.

He helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated National Championship season and inked his name in the history books. Then, he was drafted by his hometown team and was expected to make a big splash in the pros.

But Burrow's NFL career got off to a rocky start, as an injury in his rookie season would sideline him for the remainder of that campaign. Thankfully, Burrow came back better than ever in his second year and was able to lead Cincinnati to the promised land.

But after losing in the Super Bowl, his Bengals team has begun their following season with two losses.

It's easy for fans and members of the media to overreact when teams underperform early in the season. For a team like the Bengals, who were considered to be contending for a Super Bowl again this season, the outside noise can get pretty loud.

Burrow is ignoring the noise as he has now deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps from his phone.

Joe Burrow Deletes Social Media following Bengals Winless Start to Season

See the report plus word from Burrow himself via @NFL_DovKleiman on Twitter below.

Burrow has smartly gotten away from social media as he focuses on getting the Bengals team on track.

The wide love and coverage of football can bring about a double-edged sword that includes being highly praised and also hyper-criticized. Unfortunately, the Bengals team is on the side of criticism after a slow start to their season.

Burrow's calm demeanor regarding the slow (0-2) start to the season should be a good sign for Bengals fans who are looking for a win. The former LSU Tiger is once again showing his maturity by avoiding social media and focusing on ball, as Cincinnati takes on the New York Jets next.