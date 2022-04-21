Being famous comes with perks. It also comes with annoyances.

When in public, many want a photo, or an autograph, or just to talk.

Celebrity culture can also bring vultures who have intentions, whether it be financial, or just to have a story.

Being a celebrity on a plane leaves you no where to go.

There are some celebrities you should just leave alone, and Mike Tyson may be #1 on the list.

Mike Tyson Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images loading...

The 55 year old former heavyweight boxing champion was on a flight recently, and one moron decided to heckle him.

You can guess how this ended. (WARNING: Video has NSFW language)

Perhaps the heckler was inebriated. Perhaps he has a death wish.

If he wanted a story, he has one now.

Listen, leave Mike alone.

I had the opportunity to interview Tyson on my show several years ago. He was funny, charismatic, and gracious. And even though he was 1,612 miles away from me in Las Vegas, I still knew better than to tick him off.

Social media has plenty of takes about the incident on the plane, but all seem to agree on one thing. Heckling Mike Tyson is a bad idea.

Aside from the heckler not being smart, how do you feel about the incident?

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

Madden-isms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes His legend knew no bounds. John Madden was, & remains, the biggest icon of American football. Here are 25 of his best quotes ever, also known as "Madden-isms".

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.