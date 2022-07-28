As the New Orleans Saints get training camp rolling, a veteran is setting the tempo while having some fun. Check out the clip of Mark Ingram dancing to Lil Bossie's 'Set it Off' while guys like Alvin Kamara and Andy Dalton watch on.

Of all of the question marks surrounding the Saints' upcoming season, one thing that has never been questioned is the quality of the culture out in New Orleans.

Never mind losing Sean Payton and having new head coach Dennis Allen step into his role. Never mind Mike Thomas returning from an injury that has set him back for nearly two years. Never mind Jameis Winston coming back from a devastating knee injury.

Focus on this.

Ingram has long been known to be a vocal locker room leader. His worth ethic and energy provide an example for all of his teammates.

Moments like this one is what builds team chemistry and leads guys to play for one another.

Just check out the smile on Alvin Kamara's face as he watches his running-partner dance around the practice field.

Check out the video of the moment courtesy of @nofnetwork on Twitter below.

The video got some love from one of the league's most unique talents, both on and off of the field, Antonio Brown.

Brown recently performed at the Rolling Loud music festival where he hit a similar dance, which is seemingly what his Tweet refers to.

Check out more reactions to the moment below.

One thing is for certain - the Saints are having fun while gearing up for the 2022 season.

WHO DAT!