New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Since 1967, the New Orleans Saints have had their fair share of NFL record holders. I've detailed each one in the past.

This story's focus is on individual team records (excluding single-season records), and who holds each one.

All current record-holders played for the Saints in the past, as none are currently on the roster.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

