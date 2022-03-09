Deion Sanders has been having health issues following surgery a couple of years ago.

You might have seen him lately rolling around on a scooter while coaching at Jackson State or on ESPN.

Through it all, Sanders has also been documenting his medical journey on his Instagram.

Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State v Jackson State Getty Images loading...

Sanders revealed recently that he had to amputate two toes on his left foot due to blood clots. Doctors originally feared that he could lose his leg before this surgery.

Sanders said he lost a couple of family members to blood clotting issues and that he was willing to do anything to keep his leg.

Here's Deion Sanders looking at his foot for the first time after amputation.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Sanders has also been documenting his health journey with a series called Coach Prime on his Barstools' YouTube page.

It's a weekly series that shows an unfiltered look at what Coach has been through that many people had no clue about.

Deion has always been one of my favorite players. He is charismatic and knows what he is talking about when it comes to football. He also loves his family and his children. I wish Deion well in his recovery!