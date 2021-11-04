Odell Beckham Jr. has always been a polarizing figure in the NFL and pop culture in general. From his time in New York to the famous boat incident to his love for LSU to his incredible one-handed catches people love Odell Beckham. We all believed that getting Odell away from a declining and past his prime Eli Manning would revitalize his career. Enter Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Baker was supposed to be the quarterback that was perfect for Odell. From his swagger to his ability to connect with his other receivers and teammates, it seemed like a match made in heaven. Well, some things don't turn out as we expect. His first year on the team was his best. He managed to accumulate 1035 yards and 4 touchdowns. His next two years were riddled with injuries but even when he was on the field Baker just wasn't getting him the ball. It was so apparent that Baker wasn't getting him the ball that Odell Beckham Sr. released an 11-minute video of Baker missing Odell on countless throws.

The video posted by Odell Sr. sent social media into a frenzy. From the likes of Lebron James to Damien Lillard to Dez Bryant, all had something to say about Odell.

As the trade deadline approached the fans wondered does this mean Odell would be traded? The fact that his father posted a video against the starting quarterback assured me that something was bound to happen. The trade deadline comes and goes but Odell is still on the Browns. However, it was reported that the Saints did try to make a move for Beckham. But as for the trade deadline, there was no move to be found.

With the trade deadline in the rearview, I still wondered how can Odell still play with this team? Well, that question was surely answered yesterday when head coach Kevin Stefanski told Beckham to not come to practice. He also told the team that Odell would not be with the team for the rest of the season. This sent the internet ablaze as free Odell tweets started pouring in.

Baker Mayfield did answer questions yesterday. He basically denied having an issue with Odell. He also said they could fix the situation but a conversation is necessary to start the process.

With all of that being said, what does this mean for the Saints? It's being reported that the Saints have interest in Beckham if the Browns choose to cut him. Now the Saints would have to wait for him to clear waivers but at that point, it's an open market.

I do believe that the Saints have a decent shot at Beckham. The fact that he can be coached by Sean Payton and New Orleans is home for Beckham are two factors that are huge. However, the one glaring issue is the quarterback situation for the Saints. I do not know if Odell would be comfortable playing with either Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill. That is where I think the Ravens and Raiders have an edge over the Saints. The fact that Odell can play with either Lamar Jackson or Derek Carr is huge. However home is where the heart is, so we aren't out of the picture yet. But the Browns hold all the cards and if they don't release Beckham then none of this matters. The Browns are basically holding Odell hostage for something that he did not do. Free Odell and come on home brother!