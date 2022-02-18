Reports say that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently had a sit-down with his fiancee and younger brother to ask them not to attend any game this upcoming season. The report comes as both Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have received quite a bit of media attention for their array of antics at Chiefs games.

In late 2021, Jackson Mahomes got into a bit of a social media snafu with a Kansas City area bar. This followed an incident where the younger Mahomes brother was criticized for dancing on a memorial for the late-great Sean Taylor while on the sidelines of a Chiefs game.

You can see that moment via @Lszark on Twitter here.

There is a seemingly overall consensus on social media that Jackson Mahomes is not the internet's favorite person by any stretch of the imagination. Maybe it's his TikTok dances or maybe it's the fact that he is pretty much set-for-life with his older brother being one of the highest paid athletes around. Either way, Jackson Mahomes has made headlines on multiple occasions.

Patrick Mahomes' wife-to-be, Brittany, has also been able to garnish eyes on social media. Just check out her post with the big reaction after a Chiefs victory below.

While celebrating victory is no crime, this moment did go viral for various reasons which further took attention away from what Patrick Mahomes did on the field.

More recently, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany attended a Texas Tech basketball game. They were sitting court-side, so it was no surprise that the Red Raiders Alum got plenty of camera time. During that camera time, there was a shot of Brittany and Patrick that had some on social media speculating as to what the QB told his wife.

Mahomes must have caught wind of the viral moment, as he eventually went to Twitter with this post.

Clearly, Patrick Mahomes loves his fiancee. I do not think that is in question. But, recent reports have pointed towards the idea that the Chiefs QB has realized the distraction caused by his spouse and brother.

Did Patrick Mahomes Ask His Wife and Little Brother Not To Attend Chiefs Games?

See the report from former NFL player and FOX Sports Radio host @ohrnberger on Twitter below.

According to the above report, Patrick Mahomes had a "sit-down" with Jackson and Brittany that ended with him asking them not to attend any Chiefs games in person next season. Mahomes apparently believes that the two have become a distraction and that their antics may be bad for his brand.

This is, of course, just a report. But, it is not far-fetched at all to think that Patrick Mahomes has gotten annoyed with the amount of unnecessary attention being brought to him due to his fiancee and brother's actions.

It is important to add that there are conflicting reports from other NFL insiders who say that this did not happen at all. Check out the post from @MattVerderame on Twitter below.

I have a feeling that if this report is untrue, Mahomes will swiftly go back to Twitter to clear the air just as he did with the viral moment at the Texas Tech basketball game. If not, we will just have to wait and see if Mahomes' brother and fiancee will be present at the first Chiefs game next season.

UPDATE: Just as I suspected, @PatrickMahomes has gone to Twitter with the below post.

Mahomes pretty much refutes the report completely with this Tweet. Good to see that he is laughing about the situation.

Internet Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Asking Fiancee and Brother Not To Attend Games