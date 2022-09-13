Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Always Had Huge Red Mark on His Forehead During Games

Manning is royalty in the world of football.

It started with quarterback Archie Manning in the late 60s at Ole Miss when he proved to be one of the greats in the world of college football.

Two of his sons (Peyton and Eli) are two of the most famous football players of the last 20+ years, having won multiple Super Bowls during their respective careers.

Peyton, Archie and Eli Manning Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For DirecTV loading...

Now retired, the duo of Peyton and Eli host Manningcast during some Monday Night Football games, commenting on the game while interviewing celebrities.

I haven't watched it live very often, but any good clips from the show quickly go viral on social media.

Last night's MNF opener offered several memorable moments, including an explanation from Peyton about his forehead.

If you ever saw Peyton Manning with his helmet off during or after a football game, you likely noticed his forehead always had a huge red mark on it.

Peyton Manning & Ben Roethlisberger Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images loading...

As someone with a large forehead, I can attest to the difficulty of finding the ideal-sized headwear that has the balance of comfortable but snug.

For Peyton, his headwear while playing football was a helmet, and he wanted it to be extra tight.

Was Peyton joking when he said it took until the Wednesday after a game for his forehead to recover?

It's hard to tell.

Peyton Manning & Tom Brady Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images loading...

As usual, the Manningcast delivered a few other jewels, like Eli ribbing Peyton for being cut by the Indianapolis Colts.

And Peyton's live reaction (and bewilderment) to the Denver Broncos decision not to call a timeout in the closing moments of the game.

In-game decisions by Peyton's former team like that may cause his head to hurt more than it did on gamedays due to his extra tight helmet.

