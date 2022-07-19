Ragin’ Cajun Tyler Robertson Drafted by San Diego Padres in Round 14

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun junior Tyler Robertson got the phone call on Wednesday.

On day 3 of the MLB Draft, Robertson was selected 420th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round.

The Montgomery, Alabama native will have a decision to make, and it'll likely be based on what kind of offer he receives from the Padres.

If a player is drafted on day 3 of the MLB Draft, the maximum they can be offered is $120,000 to sign. Teams are not required to offer a specific amount, but can't go beyond that threshold for a day 3 draftee.

Get our free mobile app

If Robertson receives an offer he doesn't deem worthy, he could return to Louisiana for his senior season.

His ability to go return provides leverage in negotiations.

Seniors who aren't extremely high draft picks don't have much negotiating leverage, as they can't return to school for another year.

Robertson was the second Ragin' Cajun selected on Wednesday, going 22 spots after relief pitcher Bo Bonds who was drafted in the 13th round at 398 overall by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Robertson played in both the infield and outfield, spending time between third base and centerfield.

He hit .314 with 13 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, 33 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases last season.

The 14 Former Cajuns Who Played MLB

Best MLB Players Not in Hall of Fame