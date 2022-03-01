After a historic 13 win season, Sun Belt Conference Championship 2021 season in which they finished #16 in the country, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is anxious to continue the unprecedented success, with plans of reaching new heights in 2022.

This morning, Ragin' Cajun fans finally got a look at next season's opponents.

(* denotes Sun Belt Conference game)

Three midweek games, a pair of Saturday home games in October, a season-opener against an in-state opponent, and more highlight the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2022 football schedule.

Louisiana, along with the rest of the Sun Belt conference, released their football schedules this morning, which includes expected newcomers Southern Miss, Marshall, James Madison, and Old Dominion who plan to leave Conference USA on June 30th.

Both Southern Miss and Marshall are set to host the Ragin' Cajuns in 2022 and are two of the three midweek games on UL's schedule.

Louisiana's matchup at Marshall on Wednesday, October 12th, will be a rematch of the 2021 R&L Carrier's New Orleans Bowl. The Cajuns defeated the Thundering Herd 36-21 back on December 18th in coach Michael Desormeaux's first game as the head coach.

It also marked the 13th consecutive win for UL, the longest active winning streak in NCAA Division I football.

Here is one more look at the 2022 schedule. Which matchup are you most excited about?

(* denotes Sun Belt Conference game)

9/3 vs Southeastern Louisiana

9/10 vs Eastern Michigan

9/17 at Rice

9/24 at ULM*

10/1 vs South Alabama*

10/12 at Marshall* (Wednesday)

10/22 vs Arkansas State*

10/27 at Southern Miss* (Thursday)

11/5 vs Troy*

11/10 vs Georgia Southern* (Thursday)

11/19 at Florida State

11/26 at Texas State*

Louisiana doesn't have a traditional bye week this season. It's as if there are two mini byes around the Wednesday game at Marshall.

Another thing worth noting is no regular-season matchup against Appalachian State.

Not every Sun Belt team in the West will play every team in the East each season. The Ragin' Cajuns and Mountaineers have played against one another in every Sun Belt Conference Championship game since its inception in 2018, as well as facing off in the regular season.

Perhaps the two schools will tie it up on the gridiron again in 2022, but it would have to be in the SBC title game.

Football season tickets, as well as single-game tickets, can be purchased here.

