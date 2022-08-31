Rundown of Players Signed to Saints 2022 Practice Squad

The NFL dream continued for many players today who were unable to crack the 53 man roster, but landed on a practice squad.

Here is a rundown of the Saints practice squad signees, announced by the team today.

Nephi Sewell (linebacker)

DaMarcus Fields (cornerback)

Rashid Shaheed (wide receiver)

Kirk Merritt (wide receiver)

Kirk Merritt Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Dai'Jean Dixon (wide receiver)

Josh Andrews (offensive lineman)

Nick Martin (center)

Taco Charlton (linebacker)

Chase Hansen (linebacker)

Eric Wilson (linebacker)

Christian Ringo (defensive tackle)

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images loading...

Lucas Krull (tight end)

J.P. Holtz (tight end)

Jordan Jackson (defensive tackle)

Vincent Gray (defensive back)

All practice squad signees who signed with New Orleans were with the team in training camp with the exception of Christian Ringo.

Ringo, a former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout, spent last season with the Saints.

How much does a practice squad player earn? It depends on how long they've been in the league.

More movement at the end of the 53 man roster and practice squad will likely occur between now and the season opener on September 11th.

Top 7 New Orleans Saints Inside Linebackers of All-Time

Top 7 New Orleans Saints Outside Linebackers of All-Time