One of the best rivalries in sports is also one of the pettiest.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons hate one another.

Not "hate" in the literal sense, but "hate" in the sports sense.

Get our free mobile app

Any longtime fan of either team takes great joy in the downfall of the other on the field, never passing up an opportunity to gloat at the other's expense.

Saints fans troll Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots, giving unlimited ammo to every other fanbase in the NFL, especially their arch rival.

A New Orleans Saints fan holds a sign before a game against the Atlanta Falcons Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

The Caesars Superdome knows the Saints fanbase well.

A simple troll of the Falcons at the home venue of the Saints is always a smart play.

Currently in phase 3 of a $450 million multi-phase construction (with the finish date set for 2025), the Caesars Superdome will introduce a number of new features in 2023, including express escalators.

The escalators won't be ready this season, but they'll be heavily talked about based on the signage surrounding it.

28-3. It never gets old.

It won't be long before the rivals meet on the gridiron.

New Orleans opens up the regular season in week 1 at Atlanta on Sunday, September 11th.

And it wasn't just a sign at Caesars Superdome today trolling the Falcons.

It was also the entire Saints team at practice.

Bring it on!

10 Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness Of Falcons Fans

11 Players With Louisiana Ties on Super Bowl 56 Rosters