Saints Injury Report: Three All-Pros Questionable, One Starter Out

People of Louisiana, prepare your hearts, minds, and voices.

The Saints open the season this Sunday against those Dirty Birds from Atlanta.

Of course, not every Saint will be able to go all out against the team's oldest rival. The injury report this week specifically brings some worrisome news about three all-pros, namely Michael Thomas, J.T. Gray, and Tyrann Mathieu.

To start off, Adebo's ankle injury seems to be healing well, but it looks as though the Saints staff want to keep him out and let it heal fully, taking advantage of their depth in the secondary.

However, some of that depth may be in question. Safeties J.T. Gray and Tyrann Mathieu are both questionable. Mathieu's listing is concerning since he missed practice today due to whatever illness he is experiencing. No further information about the illness has been made available at this time.

Michael Thomas has been listed as questionable due to a minor hamstring issue he experienced during preseason camp, but the outlook seems favorable for him to see the field on Sunday despite being limited at practice.

The game kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon.

