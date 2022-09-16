Saints vs Buccaneers Friday Injury Report

Saints vs Buccaneers Friday Injury Report

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Less than 48 hours away from kickoff for Sunday's NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both teams released their Friday injury/practice report.

Official injury designations for the game are notable, a two big-time players (one for each team) won't be able to suit up Sunday, and plenty of others listed as questionable.

For the Saints, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is questionable after being listed as DNP (did not participate) for the second day in a row. Joining him on the questionable list is wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, running backs Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington, cornerback Alontae Taylor, and quarterback Jameis Winston.

The only member of the Saints officially listed as OUT is starting cornerback Paulson Adebo, who has yet to practice this regular season due to an ankle injury.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
As for the Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin is OUT, while Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette, and several others are questionable.

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
In addition to the players with injury designations for Sunday's game, there are plenty more who are on the injury report for various reasons.

Here's a complete rundown of the Friday injury/practice report for both clubs.

FP - full participant            LP - limited participant           DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DECameron JordanHipLPLPFP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPDNPDNPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeAnkleLPFPFP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
QBJameis WinstonBackLPLPLPQuestionable
TLandon YoungHipLPLPFP
RBMark IngramAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
CBAlontae TaylorHipLPLPLPQuestionable
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMike EvansCalfLPDNPLPQuestionable
RBLeonard FournetteHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
WRBreshad PerrimanKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
TTristan WirfsAbdomenLPLPLPQuestionable
QBTom BradyRestDNPFPFP
WRRussell GageHamstringDNPLPLPQuestionable
WRChris GodwinHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJulio JonesKneeDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBZyon McCollumHamstringDNPLPLPDoubtful
TDonovan SmithElbowDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
LBLavonte DavidRestDNP
DTAkiem HicksRestDNP

New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

