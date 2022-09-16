Less than 48 hours away from kickoff for Sunday's NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both teams released their Friday injury/practice report.

Official injury designations for the game are notable, a two big-time players (one for each team) won't be able to suit up Sunday, and plenty of others listed as questionable.

Get our free mobile app

For the Saints, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is questionable after being listed as DNP (did not participate) for the second day in a row. Joining him on the questionable list is wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, running backs Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington, cornerback Alontae Taylor, and quarterback Jameis Winston.

The only member of the Saints officially listed as OUT is starting cornerback Paulson Adebo, who has yet to practice this regular season due to an ankle injury.

Paulson Adebo Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images loading...

As for the Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin is OUT, while Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette, and several others are questionable.

Marshon Lattimore tackles Mike Evans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images loading...

In addition to the players with injury designations for Sunday's game, there are plenty more who are on the injury report for various reasons.

Here's a complete rundown of the Friday injury/practice report for both clubs.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Cameron Jordan Hip LP LP FP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP DNP DNP Questionable S Marcus Maye Ankle LP FP FP WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable RB Dwayne Washington Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable QB Jameis Winston Back LP LP LP Questionable T Landon Young Hip LP LP FP RB Mark Ingram Ankle LP LP LP Questionable CB Alontae Taylor Hip LP LP LP Questionable CB Paulson Adebo Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Mike Evans Calf LP DNP LP Questionable RB Leonard Fournette Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable WR Breshad Perriman Knee LP LP LP Questionable T Tristan Wirfs Abdomen LP LP LP Questionable QB Tom Brady Rest DNP FP FP WR Russell Gage Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable WR Chris Godwin Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Julio Jones Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable CB Zyon McCollum Hamstring DNP LP LP Doubtful T Donovan Smith Elbow DNP DNP DNP Doubtful LB Lavonte David Rest DNP DT Akiem Hicks Rest DNP

New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

11 Players With Louisiana Ties on Super Bowl 56 Rosters