Saints vs Buccaneers Friday Injury Report
Less than 48 hours away from kickoff for Sunday's NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both teams released their Friday injury/practice report.
Official injury designations for the game are notable, a two big-time players (one for each team) won't be able to suit up Sunday, and plenty of others listed as questionable.
For the Saints, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is questionable after being listed as DNP (did not participate) for the second day in a row. Joining him on the questionable list is wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, running backs Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington, cornerback Alontae Taylor, and quarterback Jameis Winston.
The only member of the Saints officially listed as OUT is starting cornerback Paulson Adebo, who has yet to practice this regular season due to an ankle injury.
As for the Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin is OUT, while Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette, and several others are questionable.
In addition to the players with injury designations for Sunday's game, there are plenty more who are on the injury report for various reasons.
Here's a complete rundown of the Friday injury/practice report for both clubs.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Landon Young
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Alontae Taylor
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Tristan Wirfs
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Zyon McCollum
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|T
|Donovan Smith
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|LB
|Lavonte David
|Rest
|DNP
|DT
|Akiem Hicks
|Rest
|DNP
New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.
Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).