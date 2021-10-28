Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

For the first time this week, the New Orleans Saints (4-2) hit the practice field, three days ahead of their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1).

While yesterday's injury report for the Saints was an estimate, today's was official.

Both the Saints and Bucs saw a few former All-Pros get upgraded.

Wide receiver/returnman Deonte Harris was a limited participant for the Saints today after being a DNP (did not participate) yesterday, while Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh did the same.

New Orleans Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) maintained his FP (full participant) status, while four other Saints remain DNP.

A total of 6 players for the Saints, and 11 for the Buccaneers are featured.

LP - limited participant      FP - full participant     DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
GAndrus PeatPectoralDNPDNP
RBDwayne WashingtonNeckDNPDNP
QBTaysom HillConcussionDNPDNP
WRDeonte HarrisHamstringDNPLP
DEPayton TurnerCalfDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreHandFPFP

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DTNdamukong SuhKneeDNPFP
LBJason Pierre-PaulShoulder/HandDNPDNP
CBDee DelaneyAnkleDNPDNP
WRAntonio BrownAnkleDNPDNP
LBLavonte DavidAnkleLPLP
TERob GronkowskiRibsLPLP
CBRichard ShermanHamstringLPLP
TEO.J. HowardAnkleLPFP
CBJamel DeanShoulder/ThumbFPFP
RBGiovani BernardChestFPFP
LBAnthony NelsonElbowFPFP

New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon at 3:25. The game will be nationally televised on FOX, and can be heard on the radio on ESPN 1420. Radio pregame begins at 1:00.

