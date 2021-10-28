Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report
For the first time this week, the New Orleans Saints (4-2) hit the practice field, three days ahead of their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1).
While yesterday's injury report for the Saints was an estimate, today's was official.
Both the Saints and Bucs saw a few former All-Pros get upgraded.
Wide receiver/returnman Deonte Harris was a limited participant for the Saints today after being a DNP (did not participate) yesterday, while Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh did the same.
New Orleans Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) maintained his FP (full participant) status, while four other Saints remain DNP.
A total of 6 players for the Saints, and 11 for the Buccaneers are featured.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Ndamukong Suh
|Knee
|DNP
|FP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Shoulder/Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Dee Delaney
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Antonio Brown
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Lavonte David
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Rob Gronkowski
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Richard Sherman
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|TE
|O.J. Howard
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Shoulder/Thumb
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Giovani Bernard
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Anthony Nelson
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon at 3:25. The game will be nationally televised on FOX, and can be heard on the radio on ESPN 1420. Radio pregame begins at 1:00.