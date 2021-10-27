Following the longest road trip of the season, the New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday.

After defeating the Seahawks in Seattle on Monday night, the team returned to NOLA yesterday.

While the team has begun preparations for Sunday's NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team did not conduct a usual Wednesday practice today due to the altered schedule of playing on Monday night in the state of Washington.

However, the NFL requires teams to release injury/practice reports on the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of a Sunday game week.

Today's report is an estimate of player practice statuses among those who are injured, while the Buccaneers practice report is an actual representation of what unfolded today.

For the Saints, a trio of Pro Bowlers in cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand), guard Andrus Peat (pectoral), and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris (hamstring) appear on the injury report, along with backup QB/multi-position Tayson Hill (concussion), backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (neck) and rookie defensive end Payton Turner (calf).

Of the six, only Lattimore was listed as a FP (full participant), while the other five were designated DNP (did not participate).

Tampa Bay's report lists 11 players total, with 4 starters who were DNP.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday G Andrus Peat Pectoral DNP RB Dwayne Washington Neck DNP QB Taysom Hill Concussion DNP WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP DE Payton Turner Calf DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Ndamukong Suh Knee DNP LB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder/Hand DNP CB Dee Delaney Ankle DNP WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP LB Lavonte David Ankle LP TE Rob Gronkowski Ribs LP CB Richard Sherman Hamstring LP TE O.J. Howard Ankle LP CB Jamel Dean Shoulder/Thumb FP RB Giovani Bernard Chest FP LB Anthony Nelson Elbow FP

New Orleans (4-2) hosts Tampa Bay (6-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

Listen to the action, along with the pregame show beginning at 1:00 pm, on ESPN1420.

