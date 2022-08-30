Some Ragin’ Cajun Alums Survive NFL Cut Day, Some Don’t

A few former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football players received good news today, while others got word they wouldn't be on their team's final 53-man roster.

Today marked the deadline for NFL teams to trim their roster down to 53 active players.

In total, thirteen Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums were in an NFL training camp this year.

Players who are on the team's active roster to begin the season get their season salary guaranteed.

Those who don't hope to catch on with a practice squad, or another team's roster.

A few Ragin' Cajun alums were never in danger of being cut, while the ones on the bubble did not get the news they were hoping for.

Here is a complete rundown of each:

Tracy Walker - Safety, Detroit Lions (On the roster - never in danger)

Elijah Mitchell - Running Back, San Francisco 49ers (On the roster - never in danger)

Robert Hunt - Guard, Miami Dolphins (On the roster - never in danger)

Kevin Dotson - Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (On the roster - never in danger)

Max Mitchell - Offensive Tackle, New York Jets (On the roster - never in danger)

Percy Butler - Safety, Washington Commanders (On the roster - never in danger)

Several other Ragin' Cajun alums were on the bubble. As is the case most years, a few Ragin' Cajun alums did not make the initial 53-man roster on their respective teams.

Michael Jacquet - Cornerback, Los Angeles Chargers (did not make the initial 53-man roster)

Christian Ringo - Defensive Tackle, Arizona Cardinals (did not make the initial 53-man roster)

Ja'Marcus Bradley - Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns (did not make the initial 53-man roster)

Justin Hamilton - Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders (did not make 53-man roster)

Trey Ragas - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams (did not make 53-man roster)

Ferrod Gardner - Linebacker, Washington Commanders (did not make 53-man roster)

Two other former Ragin' Cajun alums who were in training camps were released earlier this month.

Chauncey Manac - Linebacker, Green Bay Packers (released on August 21)

Raymond Calais - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams (released on August 20th)

For a number of the released players, today is not the end of the road.

Some could be back on the practice squad, or on the active roster at some point.

Most teams make a number of roster moves after week 1 when salaries are no longer guaranteed for the entirety of the season.

