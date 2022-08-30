The Saints Trade Away Chauncey Gardner-Johnson In Shocking Move

The Saints Star defensive back Chauncey Gardner Johnson has had an amazing start to his career and has been looking to cash in on a great season. The former fourth round pick has been vocal about getting his contract extended. It was thought that this was going to get done at some point, until this news broke today.

Adam Schefter released the full details of the trade. The Eagles receive Gardner-Johnson and a 7th round pick in 2025. Meanwhile, the Saints recieve a fifth round pick in 2023 and the worse of the Eagles two sixth round picks in 2024.

The Saints and Gardner-Johnson couldn't come to terms on a contract extension, so the team thought is was best to part ways. The Saints have a lot of depth in the secondary with stars like Tryann Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore. The Saints also added depth with Marcus Maye this offseason. All this added depth made it difficult for the Saints to resign the young star to the contract of his liking. Gardner-Johnson will look to take on a starting safety role in Philadelphia rather than a nickel spot, like he played in New Orleans.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson recorded 32 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended in 2022. He was seen as a physical presence in the run game and brought a nasty attitude to that Saints defense. Phillidelphia has just landed themselves a great young star who will be missed by Saints fans everywhere.

