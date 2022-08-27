The New Orleans Saints will be starting the season without their 2022 first-round pick, offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Penning was carted off the field during the Saints-Chargers preseason game last night vs. San Diego after it looked like the New Orleans OT got rolled up on during a play near the goal line.

While fans didn't know how significant Penning's injury was at the time, the Who Dat Nation collectively held their breath as we all awaited the official word on the Saints' first-round pick.

On Saturday, we got the news that no one wanted to hear. Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and needed surgery to repair it. This meant that the promising OT would be missing significant time.

Obviously not the news that Saints fans (or Jameis Winston) wanted to hear as it seemed like the Saints offensive starters were already in mid-season form in their third and final preseason game vs. the Chargers on Friday night in the Casear's Superdome.

While the Saints are stacked in other positions, they may need to use some of that depth to possibly trade for Penning's replacement as the regular season is right around the corner.

For what it's worth, Penning wasn't the starter but his week-over-week improvement was something that all of the Saints' analysts noted throughout training camp.

The Saints have a few weeks before the season opens in Atlanta against the rival Falcons on September 11, so we'll see how they adjust to hit the ground running with their best.

As far as Penning goes, he's got a tough road ahead but many are saying he's the type that will do the hard work to come back earlier than expected, so let's hope that's the case.