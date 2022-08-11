Thirteen Ragin’ Cajun Alums To Take Part in NFL Preseason
NFL training camps got underway in the last week of July, with every team welcoming 90 players attempting to earn one of the coveted 53 spots on the active roster when the regular season kicks off in September.
For some, the roster spot is secured, and training camp is more about preparing for the season.
For others, training camp is their opportunity to earn a roster spot and carve out a permanent role for the upcoming year.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football has a number of alumni competing in the NFL preseason.
For some, such as San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell, and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, the spot on the roster isn't in question.
For others, with a life-changing opportunity available, camp is the time to shine.
In total, thirteen former Ragin' Cajuns are in NFL training camp.
1. Tracy Walker - Safety, Detroit Lions
2. Elijah Mitchell - Running Back, San Francisco 49ers
3. Robert Hunt - Guard, Miami Dolphins
4. Kevin Dotson - Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Max Mitchell - Offensive Tackle, New York Jets
6. Percy Butler - Safety, Washington Commanders
7. Christian Ringo - Defensive Tackle, Arizona Cardinals
8. Ja'Marcus Bradley - Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns
9. Justin Hamilton - Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders
10. Raymond Calais - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams
11. Trey Ragas - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams
12. Ferrod Gardner - Linebacker, Washington Commanders
13. Chauncey Manac - Linebacker, Green Bay Packers
Here is a rundown of each of their week 1 preseason games.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football kicks off their season at Cajun Field on Satuday, September 3rd as they play host to Southeastern Louisiana.