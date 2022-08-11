Thirteen Ragin&#8217; Cajun Alums To Take Part in NFL Preseason

Thirteen Ragin’ Cajun Alums To Take Part in NFL Preseason

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

NFL training camps got underway in the last week of July, with every team welcoming 90 players attempting to earn one of the coveted 53 spots on the active roster when the regular season kicks off in September.

For some, the roster spot is secured, and training camp is more about preparing for the season.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
For others, training camp is their opportunity to earn a roster spot and carve out a permanent role for the upcoming year.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football has a number of alumni competing in the NFL preseason.

For some, such as San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell, and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, the spot on the roster isn't in question.

For others, with a life-changing opportunity available, camp is the time to shine.

In total, thirteen former Ragin' Cajuns are in NFL training camp.

1. Tracy Walker - Safety, Detroit Lions

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
2. Elijah Mitchell - Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
3. Robert Hunt - Guard, Miami Dolphins

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
4. Kevin Dotson - Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
5. Max Mitchell - Offensive Tackle, New York Jets

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
6. Percy Butler - Safety, Washington Commanders

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
7. Christian Ringo - Defensive Tackle, Arizona Cardinals

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
8. Ja'Marcus Bradley - Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
9. Justin Hamilton - Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
10. Raymond Calais - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
11. Trey Ragas - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images
12. Ferrod Gardner - Linebacker, Washington Commanders

Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/UL Athletics
13. Chauncey Manac - Linebacker, Green Bay Packers

Photo by Brad Kemp/ragincajuns.com
Here is a rundown of each of their week 1 preseason games.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football kicks off their season at Cajun Field on Satuday, September 3rd as they play host to Southeastern Louisiana.

