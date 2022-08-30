Tyreek Hill Takes Shots at His Former QB’s Brother Jackson Mahomes (Video)

This summer Tyreek Hill has been airing out his grievances with his old team, whether that was with Coach Andy Reid not letting him visit his dying grandfather or hyping up his new QB in Tua over Mahomes. Well recently on Jake Paul's podcast Hill took a shot at Mahomes' brother Jackson.

Look I understand not wanting to be handcuffed to anyone; however, if it was to win the biggest prize of my profession I would have to. Very interesting that he would be more concerned about not wanting to be handcuffed instead of winning an NFL championship.

Now I get Pat Mahomes not getting upset. However, if I was him I would have to ask Tyreek Hill to keep my and my family's name out of his mouth. Because it seems Tyreek has more to say now that he left the Chiefs. All i know is we will find out quickly who made the other better this upcoming season.