UL Athletics Announces Incredible 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics has a rich and storied history.

One glance through all the Hall of Famers and any long-time supporter of Louisiana athletics will become nostalgic, while casual sports fans will recognize plenty of names on the list.

The Board of Directors of the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman Club announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Class today. It exemplifies greatness.

Seven Ragin' Cajun greats will officially be inducted into the UL Athletics Hall of Fame on Homecoming weekend (Sept. 30th - Oct. 1st), including the late football coach Russ Faulkinberry (Lifetime Achievement), Jace Conrad (Baseball), Christi Orgeron (Softball), Ladarius Green (Football), and Mike Heinen (Golf), as well as a pair of additional posthumous selections in Lisa Merritt (Women’s Basketball) and former equipment manager Lynn Williams (Lifetime Achievement).

Faulkinberry served as Louisiana head football coach (1961-1973)13 seasons from 1961-73, finishing his career with a record of 66-63-2. His 66 victories remain the most for a head football coach in program history.

Conrad, a local product out of Lafayette high, played 3 seasons at second base for UL (2012-2014), helped the program win 101 games in his second and third seasons, a consensus #1 overall ranking in the final regular season polls of 2014, and earned consensus All-American honors.

Orgeron played for Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball from 2009-2012, earning All-American honors as a junior and again as a senior.

She's the school record holder for extra-base hits in a season (48), extra-base hits in a career (141), doubles in a game (3), grand slams in a season (6), grand slams in a career (9), single-season RBI (101), and career RBI (288).

Her 288 career RBI ranks 8th all-time in NCAA history.

Green starred at UL from 2008-2011, procuring 149 receptions (6th in school history), 2,201 receiving yards (5th in school history), and 22 touchdown receptions (2nd in school history).

Referred to by his teammates as "Pee-Wee", Green was drafted by the San Diego Charges in 2011, playing 4 seasons in the NFL.

Heinen was a four-year letterman for Louisiana from 1985-89, finishing 12th in the NCAA National Championships.

He helped lead the Ragin' Cajuns to their first-ever NCAA Division I regional appearance in 1989.

The late Lisa Merritt was a two-time All-Conference performer.

A four-year letter winner for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 1980-84, she scored 1,747 points in her career, the second most in program history.

Williams was a legendary equipment manager for Louisiana athletics for 35 years. Beginning as a student-manager in 1980, he took over the role on a full-time basis in 1985, serving as head equipment manager and supervisor of equipment until the time of his passing in 2019.

Beloved by all who knew him, Williams was described as one of the most valuable assets in UL sports history.

In the 1990-91 athletic year, Williams was named the UL athletic department's MVP.

