UL Football Game Set to Air on NFL Network

The NFL Network is a channel dedicated to football programming, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (366 on leap years)

Don't be fooled by the name of the network.

Get our free mobile app

While the vast majority of its content is centered about the National Football League, the NFL Network also dedicates some of its programming to high school football, as well as college football.

The channel is currently in 57 million U.S. homes.

Photo Credit: Twitter/UL Football Twitter/@RaginCajunsFB loading...

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team, riding the longest winning streak in the FBS at 13 games, kicks off their season at Cajun Field on September 3rd against Southeastern at 6:00 pm.

One week later, UL will play host to the Eastern Michigan Eagles with a 6:00 pm kickoff. The matchup will also air on the NFL Network.

It's the first of two games to air on the NFL Network this season that features a team out of the Sun Belt Conference.

One week after UL vs EMU, Sun Belt representative Marshall plays at Bowling Green.

Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

The highest-paid head coach in college football in 2022 is new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who will make more than $10,000,000 this season. It's considerably more than the lowest-paid FBS head coach in ULM's Terry Bowden who will bring home $430,000.

Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2022, they will collectively take home north of $88 million.

The coaches' salaries come from a report in profootballnetwork.com.

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022 The 10 highest paid college football coaches will collectively make over $88 million in 2022.

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022 Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.