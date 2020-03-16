UL Football Hosts Numerous Prep Players

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played host to a number of prep football prospects over the weekend.

The list of high school players who paid a visit to Louisiana included a local standout, as well as a youngster already offered by the Cajuns.

Just a few of the players who visited the Cajuns are listed below:

Kamari Cage, a 5-foot-6, 150-pound running back/defensive back from Lafayette Christian Academy.

Nahamani Harris, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety from Cornerstone Christian School in San Antonio, Texas.

Matthew Langlois, a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete/defensive back from Catholic High School of Point Coupee High School in New Roads, Louisiana, who was offered by UL last month.

Shan Brooks, a 5-foot-6, 155-pound running back/receiver from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.