UL Softball Coach Gerry Glasco Talks Sam Landry, Lamb’s Perfect Game, Improvement, Matchup vs Texas & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off a dominant series sweep against UT-Arlington over the weekend, their 67th consecutive Sun Belt series win.

Head coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the bounce-back weekend for UL, Kandra Lamb's great MRI result, Lamb's perfect game, the standout play of Sam Landry, preparing for Texas, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (20-8) travels to Austin this Wednesday for a matchup against Texas (26-9-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm. Pregame begins at 5:45 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.