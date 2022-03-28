UL Softball Coach Gerry Glasco Talks Sam Landry, Lamb’s Perfect Game, Improvement, Matchup vs Texas & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off a dominant series sweep against UT-Arlington over the weekend, their 67th consecutive Sun Belt series win.
Head coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the bounce-back weekend for UL, Kandra Lamb's great MRI result, Lamb's perfect game, the standout play of Sam Landry, preparing for Texas, and much more.
If you missed it, you can listen here.
Louisiana (20-8) travels to Austin this Wednesday for a matchup against Texas (26-9-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm. Pregame begins at 5:45 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.
